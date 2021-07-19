Oshiwara bridge shut after rain washes away asphalt surface

The Oshiwara bridge over Walbhut nullah was shut for traffic on Monday after incessant rain washed away the asphalt surface. Mumbai was hit by torrential rain on Sunday that killed as many as 32 people and flooded the city.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no damage to the structure of the bridge as only layers of asphalt had been washed away after water from nullah started overflowing.

The 100-meter-long Oshiwara bridge is located at the junction of S V Road and Ram Mandir, connecting Mrinaltai Gore Flyover for east-to-west travel. The BMC has started repair work on the bridge and concrete slabs will be put in place to restart traffic.

Commuters using the bridge said this is the second time when water from the nullah started flowing over the bridge and damaged the surface. “Last year in September, when there was heavy rainfall, a water supply pipeline along the bridge was completely dislocated. Repairs are still going on and only one lane of the bridge is currently functional,” Dhaval Shah of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, said.

“We have removed the asphalt layers as they were damaged. Traffic on the bridge has been shut as a precautionary measure. By afternoon, our team will visit the place and decide on when to resume traffic,” Satish Thosar, the chief engineer in-charge of the Bridges Department, said.

Commuters travelling from east to west from Goregaon and Andheri Relief Road have been advised to take the Jogeshwari bridge and Veer Savarkar bridge on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.