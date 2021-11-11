Mumbai: 4 months on, Oshiwara bridge opened for traffic

November 11, 2021 2:10:06 am
FOUR MONTHS after the Oshiwara Bridge in Mumbai’s western suburbs across the nullah was washed out following the torrential rains on July 17, it was restored for vehicular movement on Wednesday.
The bridge is located at the junction of S V Road and Ram Mandir, connecting Mrinaltai Gore Flyover for east-to-west travel.
Chief engineer bridges Satish Thosar said, “A concrete slab, which was cast on-site has been laid over the stretch. Simultaneously, works are ongoing for increasing the width of the entire stretch. Currently, only light motor vehicles are being allowed to use it.”
The bridge is a crucial connector especially for entry and exit into Goregaon and also for motorists from Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, who wants to head northbound towards Malad, Kandivali.
