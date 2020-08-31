Mumbai: Odisha man held for impersonating journalist on social media

Accordingly, the police registered an offence and started looking for the accused. (Representational)

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a person for allegedly creating a social media account in the name of a city-based journalist and sending messages to others. The accused was held from Odisha.

An officer said that the 31-year-old journalist had approached the Malabar police with a complaint that someone had created an account in her name on social media, and was sending messages to others. Accordingly, the police registered an offence and started looking for the accused.

Based on technical investigation, the police identified the accused as Kailash Yadav (45) from Odisha, and placed him under arrest. He was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody on Sunday. An officer said they were checking if the accused knew the victim in the past.

