Mumbai: Organs harvested from 25-yr-old man gives lease of life to five

The doctors and staff of JJ hospital stood in salute over the body of a 25-year-old man, whose organs gave a lease of life to five others. It was only days after KEM hospital conducted a cadaver organ transplant that JJ Group of Hospitals followed suit, filling a long void in government hospitals’ participation to cadaver organ donation.

Mahesh Yerunkar, a native of Raigad, met with an accident while riding his bike on February 6. He had gone to a nearby village, where a function was being held to observe the death anniversary of his grandfather. He suffered injuries to the head, abdomen and chest. His brother Shubham said he was first rushed to a rural hospital and then transferred to JJ hospital.

“He was brought with poly-trauma injuries on the morning of February 6. He remained unconscious,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, superintendent at JJ Hospital. By the afternoon of February 7, Dr Girish Bakshi, head of unit in the surgery department, declared him brain dead. He reached out to the hospital authorities to convince the family to donate his organs.

“When the doctors told us that my brother had suffered brain death and asked my father if he was willing to donate the organs, he agreed. My father has always believed in helping others,” Shubham said.

Mahesh’s heart, kidneys and liver were harvested and transferred through an ambulance via a green corridor to other hospitals. His pancreas and lungs, however, were not fit for transplant.

While his heart was sent to Jaslok hospital, two parts of his liver were transported to Jupiter and Apollo hospitals. While one kidney was transplanted onto a male recipient at JJ hospital, the second one was sent to Umrao Wockhardt Hospital for a patient who was not fit for surgery, and later transferred to Apollo hospital.

It took almost five hours on February 8 to harvest all organs through the collective effort of multiple departments in the hospital. “At present, we only have permission to conduct cornea and kidney transplants. We are going to take permission to conduct other organ transplants as well. We will train our doctors for this,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, JJ hospital.

According to Astrid Lobo, director of Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, there is now a push in government hospitals to conduct cadaver organ transplants. “At KEM, we are framing a protocol to follow in case of brain-dead patients,” she added.

The last cadaver organ donation by a government hospital in Mumbai took place in 2017 when JJ hospital recorded two organ donors. Cadaver organ donation refers to organs harvested from a brain-dead person. The practice has a poor record in government-run hospitals, owing to lack of human resource required for counselling relatives of brain-dead patients.

