Mumbai: Organisation of butchers to felicitate women who challenged community stereotypes

While the family occupation of many members of the community is animal slaughtering, meat business and export services, many like Afsha have stepped into other domains of work. (File)

Written by Swarna Srikanth

The All India Jamiatul Quresh, the nodal organisation of butchers across the country, is planning to felicitate women from the community who have challenged the stereotypes associated with the community.

One of those who will be felicitated is 24-year-old Afsha Farooq Qureshi, who became the first commercial pilot from her community.

Qureshi was set to be felicitated at an annual convention of the community slated to be held on March 2 in Mumbai for the first time in 35 years. However, due to the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the city, the community has decided to postpone the event.

“The idea behind the event was to challenge stereotypes associated with the community of butchers. It is a moment of pride and honour to see woman today pull down conservative hurdles,” Gulrez Qureshi, president of All India Jamiatul Quresh Mumbai Youth, told The Indian Express.

The All India Jamiatul Quresh was established in Meerut in 1927 by Bhaiyya Rasheeduddin Ahmed, a merchant and philanthropist from the community. Headquartered in Meerut, the organisation campaigns on behalf of the community and acts as a welfare organisation, running schools and hospitals across the country.

“Our society still has restrictions towards women. I believe the key to success lies in communicating our hearts and dreams to our family,” Afsha said.

It was Afsha’s father who subsequently encouraged her to travel to the US to join a flight training school.