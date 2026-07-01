Two organ donations in two days save six lives

Dr Bharat Shah, General Secretary of ZTCC, Mumbai, said, “This is the 35th deceased organ donation this year. We are seeing an improvement in organ donation, and we feel awareness has increased. (Image generated using AI)

Two families who chose to donate the organs of their loved ones after they were declared brain dead have helped save six lives, while giving hope to many others through tissue donation. The two donations, carried out on June 29 and June 30, have taken Mumbai’s tally of deceased organ donations in 2026 to 35, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

The first donation took place on June 29 at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where a 28-year-old fitter technician employed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was declared brain dead.

The deceased, a resident of Boisar, had met with an accident on June 25 while riding to work. He fell off his motorcycle in Tarapur and suffered a critical head injury. Following certification of brain death, his family consented to donate his organs. His heart, both lungs, liver and both kidneys were retrieved for transplantation, while his bones were donated as tissue.