Two organ donations in two days save six lives

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Two families who chose to donate the organs of their loved ones after they were declared brain dead have helped save six lives, while giving hope to many others through tissue donation. The two donations, carried out on June 29 and June 30, have taken Mumbai’s tally of deceased organ donations in 2026 to 35, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).
The first donation took place on June 29 at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where a 28-year-old fitter technician employed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was declared brain dead.
The deceased, a resident of Boisar, had met with an accident on June 25 while riding to work. He fell off his motorcycle in Tarapur and suffered a critical head injury. Following certification of brain death, his family consented to donate his organs. His heart, both lungs, liver and both kidneys were retrieved for transplantation, while his bones were donated as tissue.
“My brother is survived by his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He was the family’s only earning member,” said his brother, Sukhcharan Chitve.
Chitve said the family initially found it difficult to accept the idea of organ donation. “After we were informed that he was brain dead, we counselled my sister-in-law about donating his organs so that others could benefit from this tragedy. Initially, she was not ready to give her consent and took nearly two days to come to terms with the decision. The hospital staff also counselled and supported her during this difficult time,” he said.
The city’s 35th deceased organ donation was recorded the following day at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, where 37-year-old IT engineer Manir Nandkumar Salvi was declared brain dead. His family consented to donate his liver, while his corneas and skin were also donated for transplantation.
According to family members, Salvi had been undergoing treatment for kidney failure since November. Over the past few weeks, his health deteriorated and he was shifted from a hospital in Badlapur to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, where he was later declared brain dead. His wife, mother and elder brother consented to the donation. Dr Bharat Shah, General Secretary of ZTCC, Mumbai, said, “This is the 35th deceased organ donation this year. We are seeing an improvement in organ donation, and we feel awareness has increased. However, we still have a long waiting list of patients requiring vital organs, and many die before a suitable organ becomes available.”
According to ZTCC, 5,073 patients are currently on the active waiting list for organ transplantation in Mumbai. Of these, 4,082 are waiting for kidneys, 872 for livers and 62 for hearts. Overall, 21,610 patients have registered for organ transplants, including 13,917 for kidneys and 6,660 for livers.
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