Three from south Mumbai try to order liquor online, duped of over Rs 2 lakh

In separate cases, three people from Mumbai were duped while trying to order liquor online after picking up phone numbers of wine shops from Google. Collectively, they lost around Rs 2 lakh.

This comes just days after a senior SEBI official fell prey to a similar fraud and was duped of Rs 1.53 lakh.

In the first incident, a 77-year-old garment trader, who lodged an FIR with LT marg police station near Crawford market on December 8, said that he had called a certain Nita wines after getting their number from Google. A fraudster, posing as an employee of a real shop, asked for an advance payment and took his credit card details. He generated two one-time passwords and transferred Rs 99,000 from the trader’s bank account.

In the second incident which took place on December 9, a 58-year-old homemaker told Gamdevi police that she had been duped of Rs 13,500 after she had called PK Wines and ordered liquor from there. She said that a person posing as a staffer had asked her to make the payment but never delivered the liquor. When she asked for a refund, the fraudster again asked her to pay Rs 23,000 to start the process of getting back the money. It is then that she realised that something was wrong as approached the police.

In the third incident, an FIR for which was registered on December 9, a 29-year-old homemaker, too, wanted to order liquor from PK Wines. She was asked to make an advance payment but the fraudster told her that the payment wasn’t received. She was made to pay twice more and ultimately ended up losing Rs 94,000.