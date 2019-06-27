Mumbai: Opposition stages walk out after Speaker expunges NCP leader’s remarks

HIGH DRAMA was witnessed inside the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday with the Opposition staging a walkout following a sharp exchange of words with ruling party members after Speaker Haribhau Bagade expunged the issues raised by NCP’s Jayant Patil on land revenue matters in Pune.

Incidentally, some eyebrows are being raised as no one from the ruling benches objected when Patil first made the remarks, which were later expunged after Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil raised an objection.

Jayant had made the remarks while participating in the debate over items of the budget related to the revenue department, Later, he and other Opposition members, while interacting with the media, accused the “ruling side of trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition”.

“I had not made any personal allegation against someone or said something that was objectionable. I was just reading out facts. It is unfortunate that these were removed at the instance of the ruling side,” said Jayant.

Chandrakant Patil, however, said that the NCP leader had made allegations against a minister without given a prior notice as mandated. He was interacting with the press after the fiasco. He also questioned if land matters and quasi-judicial orders can be raised during a discussion on the budget proposals. The Opposition has objected to this contention.

When the House resumes on Thursday, there could be some more drama. Jayant said that the Opposition has proposed that it should be permitted to raise a calling attention motion or an exclusive discussion over the land matters. “We will raise some more matters tomorrow,” he said.

Chandrakant Patil, meanwhile, has said that he, too, wants to make a statement over the entire episode.