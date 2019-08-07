Mumbai: Oppn calls for action after clip of Mayor ‘twisting’ woman’s arm goes viral

OPPOSITION PARTIES demanded a case to be registered against Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was allegedly spotted manhandling a woman in Santacruz (East) in a video that went viral on the internet.

The video was shot on Monday when Mahadeshwar went to visit the family of the mother and son, who had died of electrocution. Yashomati Thakur, working president of the women’s wing of the state Congress, has demanded that the mayor should be booked for “outraging the modesty of a woman”.

In the video, Mahadeshwar is allegedly twisting a woman’s arm in response to a question asked of him. The video shows that some local women surrounded the mayor when he was leaving the place and asked him where he was when the electrocution incident took place on Sunday.

When another woman asked him the same question, the mayor answered that he was there at the hospital. Following this, the video shows that the mayor is allegedly telling the woman, “Tu mala olkhat nahi? Dadagiri karu nakos (You don’t know me? Don’t behave like a goon).” He is also allegedly seen twisting her arm.

Thakur, in her statement, said the mayor’s act was condemnable.

“He threatened the woman when she asked him a question. He does not have the guts to face people. I hope Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes some action against him,” Thakur said.

Facing backlash, the mayor issued a statement, “Shiv Sena is always there when people need it. Due to overflowing of Mithi river, areas like Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Kurla were flooded. After I visited relatives of the mother and son who died in Tilak Nagar, some people stopped me. But I got to know that they were not relatives of the deceased but MNS party workers. They were doing politics,” Mahadeshwar said.