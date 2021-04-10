Mumbai: Only government vaccine centres to operate

BMC Officials said that on Saturday, KEM hospital, Nair hospital, Rajawadi hospital, Mahim maternity hospital and BKC jumbo Covid-19 centre will function till 8 pm while the rest will shut down by 6 pm. (File)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© The Indian Express (P) Ltd