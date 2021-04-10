scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Only government vaccine centres to operate

Vaccines will be administered from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday and 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday and only government centres will be allowed to function.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: April 10, 2021 1:26:24 am
BMC Officials said that on Saturday, KEM hospital, Nair hospital, Rajawadi hospital, Mahim maternity hospital and BKC jumbo Covid-19 centre will function till 8 pm while the rest will shut down by 6 pm. (File)

With the state observing a weekend lockdown, people in Mumbai heading towards vaccination centres will be allowed to travel, said the BMC on Friday. Vaccines will be administered from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday and 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday and only government centres will be allowed to function.

Officials said that on Saturday, KEM hospital, Nair hospital, Rajawadi hospital, Mahim maternity hospital and BKC jumbo Covid-19 centre will function till 8 pm while the rest will shut down by 6 pm.

