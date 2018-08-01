Mumbai: Only eight BMC corporators record 100% attendance in general body meetings

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File)

Those who have recorded low attendance claim the meetings are an eyewash, while some have said they would prefer attending to the people of their wards instead of the general body meetings. The general body meets two to four times a month and is the highest decision-making body presiding over civic issues.

As many as 11 corporators have recorded lowest attendance between 25 per cent and 45 per cent. Attendance recorded by the remaining corporators is between 65 per cent and 85 per cent.

While Geeta Gawli (35) of Akhil Bhartiya Sena (ABS) three-time corporator from Byculla and daughter of gangster Arun Gawli has the lowest attendance (25 per cent) followed by BJP corporator from Kandivali Pritam Pandagale (29 per cent) and richest corporator from Ghatkopar, BJP’s Parag Shah (33 per cent) and Sagar Ramesh Singh Thakur (40 percent). Shiv Sena corporator Archana Bhalerao too has recorded lowest attendance by attending just 26 of 97 meetings. She, in her defence, said she was on leave for two months. Gawli urged that the civic body should also release a datasheet on number of works taken up and completed in all 227 wards.

“The datasheet should especially highlight those wards whose corporators have managed to record high attendance. Instead of spending three to four hours in discussion, I have important work in my ward. I am also a standing committee member, where I get to know everything and we work based on that. And as far as I am serving the people of my ward and meeting them regularly, I don’t mind the low attendance at the general body,” Gawli said.

Parag Shah said, “I come from a corporate background and believe in discipline. I reach the BMC headquarters between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm for the meeting that is supposed to start at 2 pm. However, since the time I have been elected, I have never seen the meeting begin on the scheduled time. The meeting begins at least an hour late depending on the arrival of mayor and deputy mayor. When the meeting starts half the people are busy chatting, most of them are unaware what was discussed even after the meeting. Only house leaders pay attention,” Shah alleged.

Sagar Ramesh Singh Thakur too said the meetings are not taken seriously. “Only a few times a concrete decision is taken, that too after months of discussion. General body is sacrosanct and is supposed to be a decision making body. I prefer to spend more time with the people of my ward, rather than just keep listening to the discussions and do nothing on ground,” he said.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “Those talking about discipline and the meeting starting late must first look at themselves who are not attending it regularly. If they don’t participate in the proceedings, how will they push the issues of their respective wards,” he said.

Meanwhile, those who recorded 100 per cent attendance include Mahadeshwar, Deputy Mayor Hemali Worlikar, former standing committee chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar, BJP corporator from Mulund Neel Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena corporator from Malad east Suhas Wadkar, Sena corporator from Chinchpokli Datta Phongade, Sena corporator from Dindoshi Tulsiram Shinde and BJP corporator from Daulat Nagar-Borivali Jitendra Patel.

