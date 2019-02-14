Mumbai: Only 238 affordable homes this year, lottery draw to be held by May end

There is bad news for lakhs of people waiting for the Mumbai Board lottery for 2019. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will have only 238 homes this time. MHADA President Uday Samant on Wednesday announced that the lottery will be held by the end of May.

The advertisement for MHADA’s Mumbai Board lottery, which will see the least number of homes in its history this time, is to be issued in two weeks, a senior official said.

MHADA holds an annual lottery for different boards in the state, including Konkan, Pune and Mumbai boards. In the last few years, the number of homes for the Mumbai Board lottery has been decreasing. This year, the lottery will have a record low of only 238 homes.

The 2018, MHADA held a lottery for 1,395 homes, which received more than 1.64 lakh applications. In 2017, the Mumbai Board had 819 homes, and in 2016, there were 910 homes. The average number of applicants every year is 1.30 lakh.

On Wednesday, Samant said more than 7,000 houses will be included in this year’s lottery for different boards. Pune Board will have 4,664 homes, Nashik will have 1,183 and Aurangabad will have 917 houses. The advertisement for the lotteries will be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election kicks in.

Of the 238 homes in Mumbai, 170 are in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur, 46 are in Powai, 17 are in Andheri, four are in Worli and one is in Tardeo.

Housing expert Ramesh Prabhu said it is a political stunt by the MHADA president before the elections. He said MHADA should focus on why it does not have good number of homes in the city.

He asked MHADA to create more houses to avoid a crisis in the coming years.