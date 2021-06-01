Mumbai: Only 2 new Covid cases in Dharavi, lowest since Feb 11

From less than a dozen active cases in the first week of February, the active cases rose to 180 by March 23. On May 1, Dharavi had 947 active cases. (File Photo)

Dharavi recorded two new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest since February 11, when the second wave hit the city. On February 11, too, two new cases were recorded.

Since May 10, Dharavi has been recording a daily drop in Covid cases. On May 26, three new cases were recorded. From less than a dozen active cases in the first week of February, the active cases rose to 180 by March 23. On May 1, Dharavi had 947 active cases.

The number of daily cases was below 30 after September 2020, with no new cases reported in a period of 24 hours on six occasions — once in December last year, on four days in January and once in February this year.

According to BMC, the area has reported 6,822 cases since last year’s Covid-19 outbreak. Of these, nearly 36 per cent — 2,500 new cases — were recorded in March and April alone, this year.

While 6,442 people have been discharged from hospitals till now, as of Monday, there were 21 active cases in Dharavi.