Mumbai: Only 1.6% of pregnant women have taken Covid-19 vaccine

Civic officials in Mumbai said that among 1.60 lakh pregnant women in the city, only 2,659 beneficiaries have taken the Covid-19 vaccine till now. The officials claimed that despite counselling pregnant women during their prenatal treatment, nearly 98% have refused to get the jab owing to fear and misconceptions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started an immunisation programme for pregnant women from July 15. But even after three months, the response has been lukewarm as around 1.6% of pregnant women have taken the vaccine. Of this, only 869 have been fully vaccinated.

“We have been trying to raise awareness about the need for vaccination among pregnant women. We have put up posters in maternity, paediatric wards and OPDs but people are still dithering from taking the vaccine,” Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of the BMC, said.

All civic-run hospitals have been instructed to counsel pregnant women about the benefits of taking the vaccine during their pre-natal treatment. “Although pregnant women initially show some interest in taking the jab, 98% later opt out,” Dr Arun Nayak, the head of the gynaecology department at Sion hospital, said. “When a woman is pregnant, she only cares about her child and this scares her off from taking the jab,” he added.

When indianexpress.com approached Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope to get his reaction on the issue, he said that the public health department was also trying to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination among pregnant women through ASHA and anganwadi workers in the rural parts of the state.