Mumbai: Online ‘vehicle seller’ dupes CISF man of Rs 10K, uses his service ID to cheat others

A man, serving in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was allegedly duped of Rs 10,000 by an “online vehicle seller” who claimed to be working for the CISF as well. However, this was not the end of it and the CISF personnel was in for a rude shock when he found out that the alleged fraudster had later used his service identity card to dupe others in the same manner.

Police registered a case on March 27, under sections of cheating, impersonating a public servant and defamation of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

According to police, the complainant, Ratansingh Dhankar, had contacted the accused on a buying and selling app four months ago. The accused, identified as ‘Shrikant CISF’, was offering to sell a Mahindra Scorpio at Rs 3.8 lakh.

Police said Dhankar messaged the seller on December 3, 2018, and showed interest in buying the car. They added that the two started talking more often, in the course of which the seller claimed that he was serving in the CISF and was posted at the Mumbai Airport. Dhankar told him that he too was serving in the CISF.

“But he refused to believe me and asked me to share a picture of my ID card on WhatsApp. I sent him a picture of my Aadhaar card as well,” Dhankar said in his statement.

Later, police said, when Dhankar requested him to show him the vehicle in person, the seller asked him to transfer Rs 10,000 to a bank account.

However, the seller started demanding more money following which Dhankar became suspicious, called off the deal, and asked the seller to return his money, police added.

On January 16, he received a call from his head office. Police said Dhankar’s commandant informed him that he had received a complaint on Twitter, accusing Dhankar of a fraud amounting to Rs 25,560, on the pretext of selling a car. “By the time he could gauge what was happening, a woman came up with another complaint saying she had been duped of Rs 7,000,” said a police officer.

“A third complainant even uploaded a screen shot of the money that he had transferred. I recognised the account number as being the same one where I had transferred Rs 10,000 and understood it was the same seller who was using my ID card to cheat others,” said the complainant in his statement. Police said Dhankar then visited the app and found that the seller was using his ID card on his profile. Dhankar then approached police and submitted a complaint.