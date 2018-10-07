Mumbai: Online petition against tree felling gets 23,000 signatures in five days

The petition was launched by members of the Let Mumbai Breathe and Save Aarey forest collectives on October 2. (Representational Image) The petition was launched by members of the Let Mumbai Breathe and Save Aarey forest collectives on October 2. (Representational Image)

An online petition objecting to cutting of trees in Aarey Colony for the construction of Metro car shed has garnered over 23,000 signatures within five days. The petition was launched by members of the Let Mumbai Breathe and Save Aarey forest collectives on October 2.

Last month, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal in Delhi had passed an order stating that it had no jurisdiction to declare Aarey a forest and lifted the stay on tree felling by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). On Tuesday, protesters had gathered at Aarey forest to protest the MMRCL’s decision to chop over 2,700 trees to make way for an access road to the Metro car shed in the area. Meanwhile, two AAP leaders — Preeti Menon and Ruben Mascarenhas— had filed a petition in the Bombay HC, seeking a direction to MMRCL to stop the indiscriminate premature felling of trees inside Aarey Colony till permissions have been obtained to construct Metro car shed/Metro station.

