Mumbai: 62-year-old loses Rs 3.45 lakh over buying liquor online

A 62-year-old man lost Rs 3.45 lakh while trying to order liquor online worth Rs 1,210 after a cyber-fraudster impersonated as an employee of a shop and asked him to make an advance payment.

An FIR was registered on November 3 at the Dahisar police station over the matter.

The senior citizen told the Dahisar police that he was a retired person and his only source of income was his pension. The man wanted to have liquor and searched on Google for shops that sold drinks online. It is then he came across “living liquidz” and called the shop to place an order.

However, he was unaware that many cyber-fraudsters, for the past few years, have been uploading fake numbers of wine shops, courier services, helpline service of online shopping portals, banks and mobile network service providers. Unsuspecting customers call on these numbers and are tricked into sending money by the fraudsters.

Similarly, the 62-year-old man was asked to pay Rs 1,210 as advance payment after which the fraudster asked him to pay Rs 49,000 as registration fees which will be refunded. After paying the amount, the fraudster said that the payment got declined and asked him to pay another Rs 98,000.

The fraudster again lied that the transaction had failed and the complainant sent him money two more times. In all, he ended up sending Rs 3.45 lakh. When he asked for a refund, the fraudster said the money will be returned within 24 hours. Ultimately, he realised that he had been duped and approached the Dahisar police and lodged a complaint.