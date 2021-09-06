Mumbai: Online fraudsters dupe teacher of over Rs 80,000 on pretext of job at BYJU’S

A 38-year-old teacher, who was looking for a job on naukri.com, was duped by cyber-fraudsters who called her up saying that her profile had been selected by BYJU’S and made her transfer Rs 82,629 for getting the job.

The complainant lodged an FIR at the Borivali police station on September 4. The woman told the police she had had a good experience in the past while using naukri.com as she had landed a job via the website in the past. As such, she used to regularly update her profile there.

On 30 August, she received a call from a woman who said her profile had been selected for a job at BYJU’S. The fraudster had then asked her to pay Rs 1,900 as their fees for sending her the application. When the complainant asked as to how she should make the payment, the fraudster said she would connect her with a senior executive named “Karan Mehra”. Mehra, who is part of this fraud, gave her the bank account details and said the selection process will be completed in a day’s time.

Next day, another fraudster, posing as Mohit, called her up and asked her to make payments worth Rs 28,629 related to training and other fees. The woman later realized that she had been duped and approached the Borivali police station.