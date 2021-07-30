Mumbai: Online fraudsters pose as Army personnel, dupe cashew seller of Rs 40,000

The complainant, a 35-year-old accountant from Bhandup, and her husband have a Facebook page advertising their business and accept orders over phone. (Representational Photo)

A couple, who have a side business of selling cashews, was recently duped by cyber-fraudsters who posed as Indian Army men and tricked them into transferring Rs 40,000 on the pretext of making an advance payment.

An FIR was registered at Chembur police station on Wednesday and a probe is on to find the accused.

The complainant, a 35-year-old accountant from Bhandup, and her husband have a Facebook page advertising their business and accept orders over phone.

On July 24, they received a message on their Facebook page from the fraudster who wanted to place a big order. The woman called on the number and the fraudster picked up and introduced himself as ‘Manjeet Singh’. He said that he was posted as a ‘havaldar’ at the Army camp in Khadki, Pune, and worked in their kitchen.

The fraudster told the woman to send him information on the types of cashews they sell along with their rates. The woman sent him a list and he said he wants to order 50 kilograms of cashews.

The woman told him that they make deliveries only after receiving the payment in advance. The fraudster said he will speak with his senior who is a major with the Indian Army and confirm the order.

Next day, the fraudster called back and said they are ready to buy the cashews and will make an advance payment but asked her to send her identity card. The woman sent her PAN card and in return, the fraudster sent an ID card of the ‘havaladar’.

On July 26, the second fraudster, posing as Major Sandip Kumar Sharma, called the woman and said he was sending a payment link. The woman clicked on the link and Rs 2 got debited from her account. Soon after that, Rs 4 got credited into her account.

The fraudster sent another link and the woman trusted him and clicked on the link and Rs 20,000 got deducted. The woman called and confronted him but the fraudster said it happened due to some technical error and sent another link. The woman again clicked on the link and another Rs 20,000 got debited. The woman called him again but the fraudster started arguing. She cut the call and realized that she had been duped by these people.