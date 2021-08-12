Mumbai: Online fraudster pose as mobile company executive, dupe woman of Rs 50,000

A 19-year-old woman, who was facing a network issue in her mobile phone, was tricked into transferring Rs 50,000 from her father’s bank account by a cyber-fraudster who impersonated as an executive of a mobile network service provider and offered to help her solve the issue.

The 43-year-old complainant, a Vasai resident, works in a finance company. Two months ago, he got his daughter a new SIM card. But for two months she was facing mobile network issues and her father had Tweeted about the issue to the mobile network service provider seeking their help. Her father had received a reply on his Tweet from a person who said he was an executive from the mobile network service provider and said he will soon contact them and solve their problem. The complainant sent his mobile number to the executive.

On August 3, the fraudster called up on the number and the complainant’s daughter received the call. The fraudster said that he will help her to solve the network issue. At this pretext, he made her download the Anydesk app, a remote access application that allows fraudsters to see your phone activities and tricked her into transferring Rs 50,000. An FIR was registered at the Navghar police station in Vasai (east) on Tuesday.