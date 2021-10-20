Mumbai: Online fraudster dupes ex-MNC employee of Rs 1.44 lakh after convincing him to join sex work; case filed

A 46-year-old man from Ghatkopar, who lost his job in a multinational company, was allegedly duped of Rs 1.44 lakh by an online fraudster who promised him big earnings if he became a sex worker.

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case of cheating on Saturday. Police said that the unknown accused defrauded the man with the assurance that he would earn at least Rs 12,000 for two hours of “service”.

The police said that the victim lost his job at a multinational company a couple of months back and was desperately looking for employment in order to provide for his wife and two children.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, “On October 1, I came across an advertisement for job seekers on facebook. I dialed on the number provided on the link after which a person answered and he identified himself as Balasaheb Gahinath.” Police said Gahinath had initially misled him that he was in the business of organising trekking excursions across the country.

“A day later, Gahinath contacted him again and claimed that he was getting female clients who just wanted sexual relationships with men. He asked the complainant if he was interested, adding he would earn a minimum of Rs 12,000 for rendering two hours of services,” police added.

The police said that the complainant had initially turned down the offer but later agreed since he had been struggling for money.

“Gahinath then asked me to send my Aadhaar card and a photo on his number. He also sent details of a bank account and asked me to deposit Rs 2,100 for an identity card,” the victim said in his statement to police. Later, the accused called him again and asked the victim to send another Rs 2,100, and then Rs 4,300 to “get his license made”.

An official said, “As the complainant was desperate to get a livelihood, he kept sending him money. In between, he had refused to comply after which the fraudster lured him into believing that he would earn Rs 1.80 lakh for 15 such sessions.”

The complainant continued to deposit cash till October 5 when he realised that there was no money left in his bank account. He then started calling the accused to enquire about the work which was promised to him, police said.

When the complainant started asking for his money to be returned, the accused stopped responding to his calls. The victim then consulted his friends and submitted a complaint application with the police.

An officer at Pant Nagar police station said, “We registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (C) and (D) of the IT Act. We have started scrutinising the bank accounts and also the call data record of the number from which the complainant was contacted. We are trying to get leads on the suspects.”