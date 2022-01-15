Mumbai: Fraudster poses as Amazon customer care executive, dupes woman of Rs 2.45 lakh

A 36-year-old homemaker lost Rs 2.45 lakh after she was tricked into sharing her bank details by online fraudsters impersonating as executives of Amazon’s customer care.

Over the last few years, many cyber-fraudsters have been uploading their own numbers as that of customer care service for banks, online shopping portals, online marketplaces, wine shops, and courier services among others and have duped hundreds of people.

In this case, an FIR has been registered with the Borivali police station on January 11. The complainant told the police that she had bought a bottle for her two-month baby from Amazon. However, she did not like it and wanted to return it. On January 10, she searched for the number of Amazon’s customer care on Google and got a number and called on it.

The fraudster received the phone and impersonated an executive of Amazon. He asked the account details she had used to make the payment and made her download and install the Anydesk app which gives third-party access to one’s devices.

After accessing her phone, he generated some transaction-related messages and asked her to forward it to him on his mobile number. The woman forwarded these messages and soon, Rs 50,000 got debited from her account. When she confronted the fraudster, the latter said that was actually the amount she can use for shopping on Amazon.

Hours later, the woman realized that the fraudster had also managed to transfer her fixed deposit amount.