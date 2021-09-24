Mumbai: Case against duo for illegally logging into online class, performing ‘obscene acts’

The Shahu Nagar police are on the lookout of two unidentified persons for logging into an online class of a school in central Mumbai and allegedly performing obscene acts during the classes.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the principal of the English-medium school approached them with a complaint.

The complainant told police that the two accused have been illegally logging into their online classes for the past few days and performing obscene acts.

“On Thursday, a similar thing happened during the online class of ninth standard as suddenly, in between the class, they started doing obscene acts,” said an officer.

The case was subsequently registered and the police are trying to trace the culprits.

The investigators said they are also trying to figure out how the two accused managed to get the link of these online sessions.