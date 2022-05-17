Mumbai: Online booking for helicopter rides to Kedarnath goes wrong, woman duped of Rs 2.87 lakh

A woman who tried booking tickets online for helicopter rides for 19 people from Mumbai for the Char Dham Yatra was duped by a cyber-fraudster. The fraudster impersonated an agent providing helicopter services and tricked her into transferring Rs 2.87 lakh.

The woman approached the Mulund police station after which an FIR was registered on May 16.

The complainant, who works in a life insurance company and her father is an auto-rickshaw driver, told the police that about 55 of her relatives were going for a Char Dham Yatra starting May 11 and had booked eight tickets for a helicopter ride for the pilgrimage.

Her relatives wanted more tickets but they were not available. The woman then decided to search for an agent for helicopter services on the internet. On May 10, she searched on Google and came across a webpage “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine”.

She called on the phone number listed on the site and the fraudster on the other end asked her to message him on a WhatsApp number. The woman messaged him and he sent her details of the ride, including the expenses. She booked one ticket and made the payment through Google Pay, an e-wallet. To win her trust the fraudster sent her fake tickets on WhatsApp. She believed the ticket was real and booked 19 more for Rs 90,000. Apart from collecting the money the fraudster also got other photo identity documents like Aadhaar and PAN card details from the woman.

The woman told the police that the fraudster also asked her to pay Rs 32,207 as the insurance amount but she refused. She, however, claimed that after her conversation on the phone she received messages from her bank informing her that another Rs 1.98 lakh have been debited from her account in five transactions.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.