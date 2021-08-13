Mumbai: One more arrest in adult films case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the July 28 First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection to the adult films case.

The accused, Abhijeet Bhomble, allegedly played a part in producing porn films for Hotshots app that was controlled by businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who has been arrested.

The FIR in which Bhomble has been arrested was registered on July 28.

It is the fourth FIR registered lodged in the case.

According to the FIR, a 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was forced to shoot “bold scenes” by the accused under threat and in return for money.

The victim, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, has said that she was forced into exposing herself by the accused on three platforms – Hotshots, Gupchup and Neuflicks.

Pre-arrest bail plea of Gehana Vasisth rejected

A sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Gehana Vasisth in an FIR lodged in connection to the adult films case.

Vasisth was arrested in a similar case in February and granted bail in June.

The prosecution had opposed the bail plea stating that it required Vasisth’s custodial interrogation.

The court had last week refused interim protection for her stating that Vasisth has been booked in more than one FIR and the allegations were serious in nature.