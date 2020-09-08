Mumbai: One lane of shut Hughes Road may be opened soon

It was decided that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, among others, where BJP is not in power, must be urged to oppose the "anti-constitutional" and "anti-poor" policy. (Representational)

One lane of N S Patkar Road, popularly known as Hughes Road, could soon be opened for traffic. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will consult traffic police by next week on opening one lane of the road, which is closed for almost a month after a landslide led to the collapse of a portion of B G Kher Road on August 5 due to heavy rainfall.

On Monday, a technical committee formed under Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu to look after the reconstruction of the road held a meeting to discuss the opening of one lane. The meeting was attended by experts from IIT-Bombay and consultants. Civic officials said work on the collapsed B G Kher Road will take time.

“Technical decision on permanent solution will be taken in next four to five weeks as design and type of work is yet to be finalised. However, experts have responded positively to the opening of one lane on N S Patkar Road by putting a load barrier in between the north and south bound lanes,” said a BMC official.

“The said lane can be opened for the south side in the morning and north side during the evening. It will help in clearing the traffic in peak hours. We will consult with traffic police and accordingly a decision will be taken in the next few days,” the official added.

The existing northbound road will be shut as it will be required for setting up machinery and material during reconstruction of B G Kher Road. Both N S Patkar and B G Kher Road are crucial for VIP movements as they connect Girgaum, Malabar Hill, Hanging Gardens, Raj Bhavan with Kemps Corner.

