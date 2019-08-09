Mumbai: One killed, six injured in brawl over honking

One person was killed and six others were injured in a brawl between two families in the Vidyavihar area over the issue of honking.

Advertising

The incident took place around noon at Mohan Nagar slums in Banjara Vasti area of Vidyavihar. Two brothers, Deepak Chavriya (29) and Manoj (32), were going out of the slum on their bike. It was a narrow lane and their way was blocked by neighbours Sandeep Parcha (28) and his father Palsingh (70), who were standing on the road.

As their way was blocked, Deepak honked. But father and son started abusing the brothers, starting a brawl. Meanwhile, Manohar (57) and Pooja (25), father and sister of the brothers, reached the spot. Police said Sandeep attacked Manohar and Pooja with a knife. Manohar was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead. Family members of both sides were injured.