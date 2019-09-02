Mumbai: One killed, four injured in gas cylinder explosion

One person was killed and four others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Malwani, Malad West, on Sunday morning.

The explosion took place in a chawl in MHB Colony around 9 am, where two of the injured, Mamta Pawar (22) and Ashwini Jadhav (26) were asleep, police said. They added that due to the blast, a wall separating their home from that of their neighbours’ collapsed.

Jadhav, who suffered 15 per cent burns and Pawar, who suffered 80 per cent burns, were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, along with Siddhesh Pote (19) and his mother Sheetal Pote (44). The police said that Siddhesh escaped without major injuries, while his mother fractured her leg.

Later, while locals were digging through debris of the collapsed wall, Siddhesh’s grandmother Manju Anand (65) was found to be trapped inside. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.