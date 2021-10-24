Mumbai: One killed, 2 injured after slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

A 25-year-old was killed and two others were injured after a portion of a slab of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Akash Poptani.

A civic body official said the mishap took place at Paras building at around 10 pm on Saturday.

Poptani was in the bedroom while the other family members were in the living room when the slab of the bedroom crashed. On hearing the noise, the family members started checking and saw the portion of the bedroom had collapsed on the flat below.

“Since the fourth floor flat was locked, the owner was called and Poptani was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival,” said an official. Santosh Kadam, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chief said the residents of the building have been evacuated.