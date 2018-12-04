Mumbai: One injured as container catches fire at Uran yard

One person was injured when a container in a private yard in Uran caught fire on Monday. The blaze was brought under control after over five hours, police said. The fire started in an imported container full of chemicals, the police said.

According to Uran police, the blaze was reported at Vaishno logistics yard around noon. “The container yard is located in Chirle village. The fire started while one of the containers was being emptied into another. There were some chemicals in the container that caused a spark which led to a blast,” said an officer from Uran police.

“The injured person has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Jha (23). He works at the container yard. He has suffered burn injuries and was rushed to a private hospital,” the officer said.

The fire was put out by 6 pm, sources said. “The nearby residential areas were evacuated and the container yard was emptied. Nearly 10-12 fire engines worked to contain the blaze,” said a fire brigade official. “We are working on cooling down the area and after that we will investigate.”

Residents of Chirle village said the container yard had no safety protocol and did not have fire fighting equipment. “The authorities need to check if the container yard had requisite permits, as several illegal container yards are there in the area,” Sagar Patil, a local resident, said.