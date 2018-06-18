Mumbai: One drowns, 3 missing off Palghar coast

Teenager drowned at Kelwa beach, off Palghar coast. (Representational image) Teenager drowned at Kelwa beach, off Palghar coast. (Representational image)

A young man drowned, while three of his friends are also feared to have drowned at the Kelwa beach in Palghar on Sunday afternoon. The local police said the group of seven friends from Nallasopara had ventured out on a stretch of the beach where the police had barred people from entering.

The body of Deepak Chalvadi (20) was found while operations are ongoing to find the three others who are missing. Palghar police spokesperson Hement Katkar said Sunday the seven friends from Santosh Bhuvan area of Nallasopara had come to the Dadarpada stretch of the Kelwa beach around 2.30 pm. There are boards put up warning people to not enter the sea as the water is deep and it was high tide. In addition to that it was raining since morning, an official said.

As per Gaurav Sawant (17), Sanket Jogle (17) and Devidas Jadhav (16) who survived, their four friends insisted on going out into the sea. The four, Chalvadi, Dipesh Pednekar (17), Kshitij Naik (15) and Tushar Chipte (15) entered the sea. The trio said they kept asking them not to enter the sea and followed them to some distance in the sea. “However, when the current got strong, the three returned to the shore,” an official said. The trio informed the lifeguards who rushed into the sea. While they managed to pull out the body of Chalvadi after some time, the other three have not been traced.

“The rescue operations are ongoing at the beach. However the chances of them having survived are minimal,” Katkar added. Amid heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday, a tree fell on the Marol Marushi road, near Aarey checkpost at Marol. According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Disaster Department, no one was injured. “A fire engine has been sent to the spot. No one was injured, neither was any car damaged,” a senior disaster management official said.

According to locals, a rickshaw was partly damaged. Owing to the incessant rains in Thane since Sunday morning, a tree fell on five vehicles parked near the Infinity Mall at Teen Haath Naka junction in Thane west. As per the Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson Sandeep Malvi, no casualties were reported.

Air traffic congestion was witnessed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai due to rain. Jet Airways tweeted saying due to traffic congestion, flights were delayed for up to 30 minutes.

