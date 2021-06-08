Mumbai: One detained after woman found dead in godown

The body was found after foul smell started emanating from it.

Mumbai Police on Monday detained a person in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet at a godown in Chembur.

The body of the deceased, identified as Durga Khadka (52), had been concealed in an unused container shed. The body was found after foul smell started emanating from it.

Following a post-mortem, the incident of murder came to light. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Govandi police station on Sunday. The police came to know that Khadka, a Nepali national, used to reside in Govandi with her six children. She used to work as a domestic help in the area.

Late on Monday, the police detained one Mansingh Mohta (60), a security guard. Mohta told the police about his role in disposing of the body. “The main accused is on the run. Once he is arrested, we will have clarity on the motive behind the murder,” an officer said.