scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Mumbai: One dead, three injured after two bike-borne men open fire in Kandivali

One of the victims identified as Ankit Yadav died on the spot. Three others identified as Avinash Dabholkar, Manish Gupta and Prakash Narayan injured in the incident have been admitted at a government hospital in Kandivali and are undergoing treatment.

“As per our primary investigation, it appears that the firing incident happened over a dispute that took place during Gokulashtami,” an officer told The Indian Express. (Representational)

One person died while three others were left injured after two bike-borne miscreants fired four rounds of bullets at them at Lalji Pada in Kandivali (west) of Maharashtra’s Mumbai city Saturday, police said.

According to the police officials, the incident took place at around 12.30 am.

“As per our primary investigation, it appears that the firing incident happened over a dispute that took place during Gokulashtami,” an officer told The Indian Express.

One of the victims identified as Ankit Yadav died on the spot. Three others identified as Avinash Dabholkar, Manish Gupta and Prakash Narayan injured in the incident have been admitted at a government hospital in Kandivali and are undergoing treatment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharingPremium
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharing

“The victims and the people, who fired at them are known to each other. We have the names of the suspects and are trying to trace them,” the officer added.

More from Mumbai

The Kandivali police have registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:13:44 pm
Next Story

Jabra announces Engage 50 II and Engage 40 headphones: Check price and features

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement