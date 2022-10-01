Mumbai: One dead, three injured after two bike-borne men open fire in Kandivali

One person died while three others were left injured after two bike-borne miscreants fired four rounds of bullets at them at Lalji Pada in Kandivali (west) of Maharashtra’s Mumbai city Saturday, police said.

According to the police officials, the incident took place at around 12.30 am.

“As per our primary investigation, it appears that the firing incident happened over a dispute that took place during Gokulashtami,” an officer told The Indian Express.

One of the victims identified as Ankit Yadav died on the spot. Three others identified as Avinash Dabholkar, Manish Gupta and Prakash Narayan injured in the incident have been admitted at a government hospital in Kandivali and are undergoing treatment.

“The victims and the people, who fired at them are known to each other. We have the names of the suspects and are trying to trace them,” the officer added.

The Kandivali police have registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.