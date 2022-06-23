Mumbai: One dead, nine injured after garment factory slab collapses in Chembur

ONE PERSON died and nine others sustained injuries after part of a slab of a one-storey garment factory in Chembur collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Of the nine persons who sustained injuries, two have been discharged while seven others are still in hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

As per officials, the incident took place around 2.45pm on Thursday at the garment factory located near the Chembur camp. The slab from the first floor of the old structure collapsed on the employees working below leading to the casualties in the incident.

The officials said that nearly 10 persons who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. Of the 10 persons, one identified as Murari Jha (22) succumbed to his injuries.

An official said that the compound where the unit is located has several other smaller units. “Some people escaped with minor injuries after they held onto parts of the ceiling after the slab collapsed.” A senior officer said that currently the local police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

“If we find that there was any negligence on part of the owners of the unit or anyone else, necessary action will be taken,” the officer added.