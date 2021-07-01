Mumbai: One dead, four injured in Kurla house collapse

Five of a family were injured and rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Ikrar Ahmad, however, was declared dead on arrival.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday said a 42-year-old man died and four others were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in Kurla west. According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at around 9 am Wednesday when the roof and flooring of a ground plus one structure in Abdul Khan Chawl collapsed.

Five of a family were injured and rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Ikrar Ahmad, however, was declared dead on arrival. While the condition of Abdul Bashid (13), Shaheen Choudhary (35) and Aisha Choudhary (16) are stable, Joya Choudhary (11) was discharged after treatment, an official said.

According to corporator Ashraf Azami, the structure was old and the family was asleep at the time of the incident. “The structure was about 30 years old. The first floor and some portions of the roof came crashing down on Wednesday morning. This led to injuries,” Azami said.

On June 9, 11 people died after a house collapsed in Malwani, Malad west.