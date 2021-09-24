Mumbai: One dead in building fire, 10 rescued

A fire broke out at Notan Villa building on sixth road in Khar West on Thursday evening, killing one person.

The victim, identifed as Hema Jagwani (40), was rushed to Hinduja hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Fire brigade officials said the fire erupted in a room in the building.

Sangita Thakur, 45, and Palak Jagwani, 10, were safely rescued from the bungalow.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, along with ward level staff, have been rushed to the site.

The villa is the residential premises belonging to owners of a jewellery store in Bandra West.