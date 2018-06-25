Mumbai: One dead, 4 injured as tree falls, more showers likely till Thursday

A woman try to balance her umbrella as it rains in Marine drive in Mumbai. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) A woman try to balance her umbrella as it rains in Marine drive in Mumbai. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Many parts of the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. According to the weather department, its Santacruz station recorded 84.3 mm rainfall in nine hours till 5.30 pm while the Colaba station recorded 12.4 mm rainfall in the same duration. One person died and four were injured after a tree fell on them in Dhobi Talao on Sunday evening.

According to India Meteorology Department (IMD) data, Malad received the maximum rainfall of 110.80 mm between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm. It was followed by the suburbs of Powai at 77.8 mm and Mulund at 76 mm. The least rainfall was recorded in Panvel, 4.2 mm. Nerul received 6.4 mm and Colaba 9.6 mm.

The island city had received more rainfall on Saturday with the Colaba observatory recording 151.2 mm in 24 hours until Sunday, 8.30 am. For the same duration, Santacruz received 31.7 mm rainfall.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall till Thursday. It has also put Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts on alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, when it has predicted heavy rainfall. In rain-related incidents in Mumbai on Sunday, four people sustained injuries and one died after a tree fell near Metro Cinema in Dhobi Talao at 5.55 pm. All five were taken to G T Hospital where one person was declared dead and another was admitted in a serious condition. The others are reported to be stable.

A 60-year-old, identified as Barsingh, was killed in the accident, while another 60-year-oldhas been admitted to the ICU. Santosh Singh (28) was admitted to the surgical ward, while Salimuddin Shaikh (48) and Ramvilas Soni (55) were out of danger, the police said.

In West, a cowshed on S V Road collapsed at 6.40 pm. No casualties were reported, the police said.

At the international airport, authorities reported low friction on the main runway due to heavy showers. A spokesperson said the main runway was also shut for maintenance for half-an-hour in the afternoon while the secondary runway was operational. Four incoming flights were asked to go around on Sunday.

Both Western Railway and Central Railway reported delays ranging between 15 and 30 minutes in services of local trains.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App