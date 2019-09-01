Mumbai: One dead, 4 injured as chawl wall collapses after gas cylinder blast

One person was killed and four others injured after a gas cylinder blast led to the wall of a chawl collapsing in Malad (West) on Sunday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, around 9 am on Sunday, a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Chawl No 91 in MHB Colony, Malad Malwani, due to which its wall collapsed.

A woman, Manju Anand (35), was trapped under the rubble of the wall. While the Fire Brigade got her out and she was taken to hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Four other people — Shital Kate (44), Shiddhesh Gote (19), Mamata Pawar (22) and Ashwini Jadhav (26) — were injured in the cylinder blast. According to doctors at the Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, while Kate and Gote were treated and discharged, the condition of Pawar, with 80 per cent burns, is critical. Jadhav has sustained 15 per cent burns and is in the hospital in a stable condition.