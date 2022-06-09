Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured after building collapses in Bandra West

One person was killed and 16 sustained injuries after a G+2 structure collapsed at Shastri Nagar area of Bandra West in Mumbai Wednesday night. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

“One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar – declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

“The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 16 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. A rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot,” ANI quoted Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police, as saying.

