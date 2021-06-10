Mumbai: One building collapses on another in Malwani, 5 rescued

The local Malwani police and fire brigade officials are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations.

One double-storey structure collapsed on another in a slum at Malwani, Malad (West), late on Wednesday night, after the city witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day. At the time of going to press, five people had been rescued and no one was reportedly injured.

According to the BMC disaster management cell, the incident was reported around 11.10 pm from New Collector compound slum on Abdul Hamid road in Malvani gate no 8 area. The slum pocket has come up on Collector’s land.

The local Malwani police and fire brigade officials are at the spot, carrying out rescue operations. The BMC has also evacuated people from a nearby ground-plus-three structure, as it was in a highly dilapidated condition.