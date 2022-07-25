Mumbai: One booked for threat call to fruit merchant

The accused initially called up a fruit merchant in the city demanding money, but later sent a photograph of the firearm after the latter did not heed the threat call. (Representational File Photo)

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against a person who sent a photograph of a firearm to a person on WhatsApp to scare him into paying Rs 25 lakh extortion amount. The accused initially called up a fruit merchant in the city demanding money, but later sent a photograph of the firearm after the latter did not heed the threat call. While the location of the caller was found to be North Carolina in the US, the police suspect he may have used VPN to hide his location. An FIR has been registered at the Vakola police station and the Mumbai crime branch has been asked to investigate the matter.