Mumbai: One arrested, two detained as man killed over bike parking

One person was arrested and two other detained for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man after an argument over parking a vehicle. The deceased, Krishna Gupta (22) and his friend Avinash Kshirsagar allegedly had an altercation with the prime accused, Vishal Jalke (23), and his two other accomplices over parking a motorcycle on RC Marg in Chembur on Sunday, said senior inspector Srikant Desai.

“Jalke objected to Gupta parking his bike too close to the spot where the three were standing. When Gupta insisted on parking his two-wheeler there, they had a heated argument. Soon Jalke and the other two hit Gupta on the head and stomach and fled from the spot. Kshirsagar rushed Gupta to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Desai said. “Jalke has been arrested. We have detained the other two who claimed to be minor. We are trying to verify their age,” police said.

