Mumbai: One arrested, two booked for assaulting man over cricket match dispute

A 47-year-old man was arrested and two others were booked for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man with sword, cricket bat and knife in Kurla following a dispute over a cricket match, police said Monday.

According to police, a verbal spat broke out between the victim, Abdul Rauf Abdul Kayyum Siddiqui, and one of the three accused, Hamza (30), when they were playing cricket along with 10 others at Shanti Niketan residential society ground on CST Road in Kurla on January 26.

In his statement to the police, Rauf said, “While Hamza was taking a run, I made a direct hit on the stumps due to which he got out. He started abusing me which finally led to a heated argument following which we started fighting. Due to the presence of other people, the fight, however, did not escalate at the time.”

Hamza along with his two relatives, Javed (42) and Jaffar Siddiqui (47), once again attacked Rauf on January 28 around 11.30 pm over the dispute, police said.

Sub-Inspector Hanumant Shinde of Kurla police station said, “Rauf was standing near Shanti Niketan building on January 28, when the three men, armed with weapons, attacked him. They brutally assaulted him. Rauf managed to push past them and escape.” He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Jaffer. “He was nabbed from his residence, while the two others escaped,” said Shinde.

