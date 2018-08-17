Mumbai: One arrested for stealing Rs 40 lakh from friend

“The accused confessed to his crime,” said an officer. (Representational) “The accused confessed to his crime,” said an officer. (Representational)

Pydhonie police arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly robbing Rs 40 lakh from his friend in south Mumbai earlier this month.

The police said the complainant worked with a businessman and had been given the job of collecting cash and delivering it in his office. On August 8 when the complainant was on the way to deliver the cash, he met his childhood friend. They spoke and he asked him to hold his bag for a minute. As the complainant revealed that the bag had Rs 40 lakh in cash, the friend allegedly took the bag and fled in a bike.

Police sources said the complainant, Natha Namdev Dalvi, approached Pydhonie police and registered a case against his friend.

The police said Dalvi’s employer had asked him to pick up the bag from an office in south Mumbai and he was supposed to deliver it at the businessman’s office. An officer from Pydhonie police station said: “After collecting the cash, the complainant was on his way to his workplace when he met his friend midway. Dalvi, who had hurt his arm, allegedly asked his friend to hold the bag. Trusting him, he also revealed that the bag had Rs 40 lakh in cash. As soon as the complainant turned to talk to another friend, the accused fled with the cash.”

“After informing his employer, Dalvi registered a case with the Pydhonie police.

“The accused, Babu Gargade, was known to the complainant. So, on the basis of his location obtained from his call data record, a team was sent to Karnataka. On reaching, we were informed that the accused has left for Mumbai,” said an officer.

Later, Gargade was traced at Hill View Society in Sion and was taken to Pydhonie police station.

“The accused confessed to his crime,” said an officer.

