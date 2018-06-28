Mumbai: Once housing barracks, a road that is now home to politicians, bureaucrats

Central Bank of India was founded by Sir Pochkhanwala. Nirmal Harindran Central Bank of India was founded by Sir Pochkhanwala. Nirmal Harindran

Written by Mohamed Thaver & Pia Krishnankutty

THE SIR Pochkhanawala Road at Worli, home to police unit headquarters like the traffic police and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was once a deserted corner of Mumbai that housed bunkers during the World War I. Eventually, the bunkers gave way to a prison and the armed police. Today, the road located near the western coast houses several upscale buildings and bungalows that is the address of the state’s power circle — including lawmakers and bureaucrats.

Sir Sorabji Nusserwanji Pochkhanawala was a founder of the Central Bank of India, one of the oldest and largest commercial banks in India. After studying abroad, Pochkhanawala returned to India and wanted to establish an Indian-controlled bank as against the British-dominated banking system prevalent then. The bank was founded on December 21, 1911 by Pochkhanawala with Sir Pherozesha Mehta as its chairman. Pochkhanawala was knighted in 1934 for his services to banking in India and formally invested with knighthood at the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) on March 1, 1935 by then viceroy, the marquess of Willingdon. The Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala Bankers Training College in Juhu has also been named after him.

City historian Deepak Rao said, “At one point, it was a deserted corner of Bombay. Hence, during World War I, the British set up barracks over there. However, the barracks were later used by the armed police. Also, the Worli jail was located on this road. As a result, even today, several police units are located over there.”

The road — divided into Upper Sir Pochkhanawala Road and Lower Sir Pochkhanawala Road — is also home to the Shubada-Sukhada housing society where politicians like NCP’s Ajit Pawar own flats. Poornima housing society that houses several serving and retired IPS officers is also located there.

Stretching from Prabhadevi Road, the road, which runs parallel to the Worli seaface, goes right down to the Dr R G Thadani Marg that subsequently connects to Dr Annie Besant Road.

The road has seen two of the most high-profile crimes the city had witnessed. It was at his residence in Purna Godavari apartment that BJP leader Pramod Mahajan was shot dead by his brother Pravin on April 22, 2006. In the Sheena Bora murder case, the body of Bora, who had gone missing in 2012, was allegedly kept in the boot of the car parked at Marlow building — the residence of accused Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Chandrakant M Patia (65), a caretaker in a house down the road, said: “Those staying at the high-rises here have a pleasant view of the shores.” Like most residents of the area, Patia does not know exactly who Sir Pochkhanawala was.

