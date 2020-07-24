Mumbai: On lookout for jobs, three men duped online

In another instance, a 32-year-old man was lured into paying Rs 1.76 lakh on the pretext of landing a job abroad, said police. In another instance, a 32-year-old man was lured into paying Rs 1.76 lakh on the pretext of landing a job abroad, said police.

In three separate instances across the city, three men looking for jobs on different online portals ended up losing money instead.

In the first instance, a 57-year-old man who stays with his wife and daughter in Andheri was duped of Rs 3.13 lakh. Officials said that after losing his previous job, the man had put up his application on an online job portal on July 6.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said, “On 10 July, I received an email from overseasjob.co on my email id offering me a job. Soon after, the person contacted me on my mobile and demanded money under the pretext of paying for biodata fee, skype fee, interview fee and various other reasons.”

The complainant ended up paying Rs 3.13 lakh before realising that he was being duped. He subsequently filed a police complaint.

In another case, a 30-year-old from Worli was duped under the pretext of returning his registration fee at the online job portal.

The complainant filed the online application for the job on July 8 for which he had paid Rs 5,500. Despite paying the fee, he was only getting limited access to his account, following which he lodged a complaint. A person later contacted him posing as an executive from the online job portal.

“The caller sent a link to the complainant asking him to fill the form through which he could process his application for refund. He was even asked to provide his bank account details,” said an officer.

Soon after submitting the form, an OTP was generated on the registered mobile number and after he dictated the six-digit number, Rs 1.86 lakh was debited from his account in ten different transactions. He then reported a complaint at Dadar police station after which a case was registered.

In the third instance, a 32-year-old man was lured into paying Rs 1.76 lakh on the pretext of landing a job abroad, said police.

The complainant in his statement to police said that he received a mail on December 13 saying that a job was available abroad. He responded to the email as he was eager to work outside India.

Posing as an executive from the company, a person contacted him after which he was made to transfer Rs 1.73 lakh under the pretext of paying for passport, visa and transport fee.

The caller had claimed that there office was based in Bandra Kurla Complex. The complainant decided to go to the office and when he realised that no such office existed he filed a complaint at Dadar police station and a case was registered earlier last week.

