Mumbai: On-duty policemen beaten up in Kalyan, Palghar

In two separate incidents, two policemen were allegedly beaten up while they were on duty in Kalyan and Palghar. No arrests have been made as the attackers fled, police said.

Advertising

In Kalyan, a police constable, identified as Ravindra Hadal (32), was beaten up by four people, including a minor, on Wednesday. “Hadal had gone to deliver summons to someone at Shivshakti Apartments in Kalyan West when he saw four men troubling a woman who stayed on the first floor. The men would ring her door bell and run off. They also misbehaved with the woman when she started scolding them,” said a senior officer from Mahatma Fule police station. Hadal identified himself as a policeman and told the four men to stop. They turned on him and allegedly beat him up.

The four men have been identified as Rupesh Lihe, Siddhesh Lihe, Suresh Lihe and a 17-year-old boy, the police said. “We have lodged a case under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against the four men. The constable is stable but has received injuries to his torso, stomach and back,” the senior officer said.

In Palghar, the incident took place near Manor on Thursday after a constable spotted a truck full of sand on the road, sources said. “Premkumar Pawde, a constable attached to Manor police station, was on his way to work when he saw the truck. He asked the truck to stop and demanded to see the permit papers from the driver, who pushed him away and fled. While he was calling the police station, he was attacked by around eight men. They attacked him with barbed wires and heavy objects, like spade, before he managed to get on his bike and flee,” said an officer from Manor police station.

Advertising

Pawde has got an FIR lodged against unknown men with Manor police station. “We went back to the spot to seize the truck but it had vanished. We are setting up patrol on the Wada-Manor Road to ensure that no more illegal sand mining takes place,” said a senior officer.