Mumbai: Man back from US tests positive for Omicron; took three doses of Pfizer vaccine

A 29-year-old man with a travel history to the US has been diagnosed with the new variant Omicron in Mumbai. He has been vaccinated with three doses of Pfizer, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The man landed in Mumbai on November 9 from New York. Later, the BMC tracked down the flier and collected his swab samples for the RT-PCR test which returned positive for the virus. Following which samples were sent for genome sequencing to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, which confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron variant.

Mumbai news | Follow latest news and updates

According to the BMC, the patient was fully vaccinated with the two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, sold under the brand name Comirnaty, in the US. Later, he also took a booster shot of Pfizer which is supposed to provide additional protection against Covid-19.

“As said earlier, this variant is expected to cause more cases of reinfection and breakthrough infections. But vaccination and booster may help in decreasing the severity of the infection. But we will have to wait for 3-4 weeks to get a better understanding,” said National Covid task force member Dr Rahul Pandit.

The man is asymptomatic and two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.

In total, the city has recorded 14 cases of Omicron till Friday, including the five who are from outside Mumbai. Out of this, 13 have been discharged.