Mumbai: Old Charni Road foot over-bridge to remain shut for 45 days

The old foot over-bridge (FOB) at the north end of Platforms 2 and 3 of Charni Road station of Mumbai Suburban Railways will be closed for 45 days till November 18 owing to construction work, according to Western Railways.

The FOB will be closed for constructing a linkway connecting the newly constructed foot over-bridge and platforms 2 and 3. Both spans of the existing FOB will be dismantled, said Western Railway.

Charni Road is one of the important stations on the Suburban Railway route on the Western Line.

Meanwhile, the Railways has proposed renovation work to revamp the Charni Road station and upgrade its passenger amenities. They include the restoration work of the railway booking office, booking store, station masters’ office, chief booking supervisors office, and ticketing windows.