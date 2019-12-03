Mumbai: Old Cadell Road to get facelift, BMC to beautify footpaths around tourist hotspots

The civic body has set a deadline of completing the work in the next six months. The civic body has set a deadline of completing the work in the next six months.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a decision to beautify a 4.5-km stretch of a footpath on Veer Savarkar Marg, popularly known as Old Cadell Road.

With various religious and tourist attractions such as Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahim Dargah, Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park in the area from Mahim to Dadar, the civic body is planning to make its footpaths more friendly for visitors.

The BMC wants to provide facilities such as eco-toilets, drinking water fountains and new tiles on the footpath.

The civic body has set a deadline of completing the work in the next six months. It will spend Rs 5.69 crore on the project.

According to officials, the plan was mooted by G North ward office (Shivaji Park, Mahim), considering the importance of Veer Savarkar Marg. The contractor will also maintain the footpath for next two years.

“The plan is to install some benches for tourists to sit and relax. There will be artsy dustbins to attract crowds and for them to not litter. Also, there will be signage and art installations to guide devotees along with beautified street lighting, movable planters and wall art,” a BMC official said.

The BMC has identified various religious places from Mahim to Dadar area on this road along with tourist attractions such as Mayor Bungalow, which will now be the Bal Thackeray Memorial, and the proposed Dr Ambedkar Memorial that will come up here.

The proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee for final approval.

A senior official said, “There will be ramps on the footpaths, along with eco-toilets and drinking water fountain as the distance is of over four km if you decide to walk and will be a pedestrian-friendly for visitors.”

